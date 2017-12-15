Online charity auction breaks £1 million mark

A global online charity auction has broken the £1 million mark since it was launched six years ago.

This year’s Ultimate Charity Auction has so far raised £31,500 thanks to an array of star items donated by household names in sport, celebrity and lifestyle.

This figure means the auction has so far raised a grand total of £1,000,018 with six more lots finishing in the next two weeks.

This year’s beneficiaries are the League Manager Association Charity – In The Game, and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, headed by veteran fundraiser and auction founder Gina Long.

In particular, the auction will support those battling mental health problems in football and, through GeeWizz, young people and families living with a disability or cancer.

Gina said: “I’m totally blown away and thrilled at the success of this year’s Ultimate Charity Auction and to break the £1 million mark.

“Six years ago, when we first launched the auction, I hoped the 100 per cent transparent format, and the chance to bid on money-can’t- buy experiences, would be a great success.

“But this has only been down to some incredibly generous donations, bidders, supporters and a great auction team – including Charity Stars which hosted the platform.

“We never take this support for granted and the money raised will make such a big difference to so many families.”

The auction – which started life as the Sir Bobby’s Online Auction in honour of the legendary England and Ipswich Town manager before extending its support to even more charities - has always had close links with the football world.

This year’s Ultimate Charity Auction once again attracted star lots from the cream of world football with presents and money-can’t-buy experiences from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, who donated a special meet-and- greet, as well as VIP experiences at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Football fans could also bid on the chance to play at St George’s Park, experience expert coaching for your local team, win some amazing memorabilia from clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal or star in the next instalment of the worldwide classic Football Manager computer game.

Away from the beautiful game, star lots included a chance to record your own single in a renowned Buckinghamshire recording studio, front row seats and lunch with Jeremy Kyle, a rare Beatles photography package courtesy of renowned photographer Tom Murray, a VIP experience for four people at the Badminton Horse Trials and a Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday experience.

Richard Bevan, chief executive of the League Managers Association, said: “We are delighted to be one of the beneficiaries of the auction and we would like to thank every single person who supported this year’s Ultimate Charity Auction.”

To view the remaining star lots in this year’s Ultimate Charity Auction, visit www.charitystars.com/ultimatecharityauction.