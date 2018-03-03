One Bull says ‘thank you’ to firefighters

The owners of The One Bull hosted a special thank you dinner to show their gratitude to the firefighters who saved the pub.

David and Roxane Marjoram invited the group to the pub to say thank you for their efforts to stop the building from being engulfed by flames when a fire broke out in the adjoining Cycle King shop.

Firefighters tackle the serious fire at the Cycle King shop on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.''Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

About 35 firefighters joined the couple, along with their two daughters, for an evening of dinner and drinks on Sunday.

“It was a really nice evening,” said Mr Marjoram.

“It was of course a very small gesture compared to what they do but we thought it was important to thank them for the work they did in saving The One Bull and what a big job that was to them and what it meant to us.”

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze on the evening of September 29 and were able to create a ‘fire break’ by dampening the walls of The One Bull and the Francela restaurant to stop the fire from spreading.

The pub was closed for more than four months due to smoke and water damage, while damage to the Marjorams’ upstairs flat meant they had to be moved into temporary accommodation until December.

Ken Willamson, area commander for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service who attended the incident, said: “It was a very nice gesture from The One Bull and its owners. It was absolutely an honour to be thanked in that way.

“We had a very nice evening with them and we thank them very much for having us. We are delighted to see them up and running again and back to how they should be.”

The One Bull re-opened its doors on February 1 and according to Mr Marjoram, business is going well.

“It’s been good to be back again and we’ve had a really positive start,” he said. “People have remained supportive and hopefully have enjoyed being back in the pub again. It’s nice for us to get back to what we do.”

Cycle King remains closed on Angel Hill but has opened a temporary store in Chamberlayne Road, while Francela re-opened around two weeks after the incident.

Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire and were later released pending further inquiries. A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the investigation was still ongoing.