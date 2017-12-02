Omar Homes in Brandon appoints new retail sales manager

Joining the Omar Group team is Claire Tallon who has been appointed retail sales manager.

Claire joins the company, which has its headquarters in Brandon, from Wynyard Park near Stockton- on-Tees, where she was sales director.

She said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Omar and look forward to working with retail customers, building relationships and helping them to achieve their dream home or lodge.

“With my experience in self-build housing, I understand what a big decision buying a new home is.”

Peter Berwick, group sales and design director at Omar, said: “Looking after our customers and ensuring they have an excellent customer experience is paramount. ”