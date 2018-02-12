Ollie is helping mums-to-be keep healthy

During pregnancy and afterwards, a woman’s body can undergo many changes.

Activities previously considered ‘normal’ are sometimes impossible and it can be hard to stay physically active with a bump – or while recovering from the birth and adjusting to life as a mother.

That’s why personal trainer Ollie Runswick decided to add an extra string to his bow and train in pre and post-natal fitness.

Ollie, who offers sessions at The Health Hub at All Saints Hotel, in Fornham St Genevieve, felt it was important to help expectant and new mums to keep healthy and active within their limits.

“It wasn’t something I had considered doing before, but then some of my friends started having babies and said they couldn’t find anyone who offered exercise sessions for them. At that time I wasn’t qualified to help, but I thought about it and realised it was something I wanted to do,” said Ollie.

“Since I have qualified I love what I do. The pre and post-natal sessions are completely different to what I would normally deliver. They are about a specific goal – helping the pregnancy to progress well or getting fit and healthy again afterwards.”

The sessions are continually evaluated to ensure the needs of the client and her growing baby, or recovering body, are met, and take into account the anatomical, metabolic and physiological changes that take place throughout pregnancy.

Ollie has also established links with health professionals including obstetricians, dieticians, gynaecologists, GPs and physiotherapists.

For more information or to talk to Ollie, call the Health Hub on 01284 706777, Ollie on 07427682442 or email healthhub@allsaintshotel.com