Old Cannon Brewery in Bury St Edmunds fires up some new dishes for customers

Gastro pub brewery The Old Cannon Brewery in Bury St Edmunds has launched a brand new menu after some challenging judging to select from 100 dishes put forwad by the eatery’s chefs.

Craig Nichols and his wife Julie took over the Cannon Street brewery last August and as well as a new menu are also planning a series of themed evenings.

They invited their chefs to come up with starters,mains and desserts and ended up having to select 34 from 100 choices.

Craig said: “It’s the biggest menu change that’s taken place at the Old Cannon.”

The pub has already staged Czcech and Slovakia themed nights and will be holding an 80s revival night on April 26 featuring some popular reto dishes including coq au vin,Black Forest gateau and scampi and chips.

Chef Peter Jakab will be offering a selection of eight diffrent pizzas and a drink for £10 on pizza night and on May 6 there is a disco party. There’s a pub quiz on Sunday, May 20, and karaoke on Sunday, May 27. There are also gluten free, vegetarian dishes and Sunday roasts.