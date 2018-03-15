Old bank site beside Bury roundabout could become flats

A disused bank site on a focal Bury St Edmunds roundabout could become 55 flats.

Consultants Brown & Co have begun a pre-application consultation on a proposal to build flats and a shop on the site of the old Lloyds Bank on the corner of Risbygate Street and Parkway, overlooking the St Edmund statue roundabout.

An artist's impression of flats on the corners of Risbygate Street and Parkway viewed from Parkway'Picture: Brown & Co

The consultation website says: “The scheme would provide 40 two-bedroom units, 12 one-bedroom units and 3 three-bedroom units.

“In total, 40 car parking spaces would be provided, including 4 disabled spaces.

“The new building will significantly enhance the area occupied by the current building, providing new retail and housing opportunities for Bury St Edmunds.”

The suggestion is for a series of interconnecting, stepped blocks, ranging in height from three storeys along to Risbygate Street to five storeys facing Parkway.

The website adds: “Effort has been made to reflect the surrounding buildings with the use of traditional buff-coloured brickwork.”

Ward councillor Paul Hopfensperger, who previously objected to flats without parking nearby, said the site was ‘a great location for housing’ but added: “If you are going to build something like that, you have to have enough parking spaces.

“The Suffolk County Council recommendation would be 78 spaces for something like that.

“I like the fact they’ve put a shop underneath it – this is a shopping street – but the overall design is horrible. You’ve got a flat roof when the other houses have pitched roofs.”

The design drawings propose pitched and partially pitched roofs on the Risbygate Street side and flat roofs facing Parkway.

No planning application has yet been made. You can comment on the ideas at www.bac-consultation.co.uk/development/28-34-risbygate-street