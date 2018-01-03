Oil thefts in Lawshall and Walsham le Willows

Two properties have had large amounts of heating oil stolen from their tanks.

Around 500 litres of oil was taken at some point between Friday, December 22nd and Sunday, December 31 at a house in Donkey Lane, Lawshall and another house in Finningham Road in Walsham le Willows had also noticed, on January 2, that oil was taken from their tank after only filling the tank up a few weeks ago.

Police are asking if anyone noticed any unusual activity or suspicious vehicles in these areas to please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/452/18 or use the online link www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something