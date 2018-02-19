Nursery team helps school garden bloom

Nowton Park Nursery’s team has been praised for its work to improve a school’s grounds.

The six-strong team went to Harleston’s Archbishop Sancroft High School to get a replanting scheme underway, with Royal Horticultural Society’s community outreach adviser Alison Findlay.

The team has volunteered its time digging up old shrubs and weeds in overgrown flower beds around the school, getting them ready for schoolchildren to start planting.

Nowton Park Nursery’s gardening team specialises in horticultural and garden maintenance work, and the nursery is run by social enterprise Realise Futures, supporting adults with disabilities and disadvantages.

Teaching support assistant Frances Mott said: “The team are doing an amazing job. Once the weeds are cleared some of the children will be helping to plant some lovely summer flowers. We really want to make the school grounds look lovely.”

Phil Ewing from the nursery said: “Our gardening team get a real sense of satisfaction from clearing up and creating something new. We volunteer for these projects because we are community-minded and proud of what we stand for.”

Alison Findlay said: “Phil was the horticultural mentor for a team of students from Archbishop Sancroft High School who took part in a RHS school design challenge. It is great to see the design actually becoming a reality thanks to the hard work of Realise Futures and the students.”

The team has also helped clear grounds at Thurston College and Bury St Edmund’s Citizens Advice Bureau.