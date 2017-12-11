Nursery offers tree recycling service

A Rougham nursery is offering customers who buy Christmas trees from them the opportunity to have them recycled once the seasonal festivities are over.

Rougham Hall Nurseries, on the westbound A14 Beyton slip road, have been selling Christmas trees for the last 15 years and following queries from customers last year decided to offer the recycling facility.

Yvonne Harbutt, from the nursery, said: “We thought it was something environmentally friendly and customers can feel they’re doing their bit.”

The recycled material will be used as a mulch on pathways around vegetable beds the nursery will be exhibiting.

“Hopefully this recycling offer will make it a bit easier for people to dispose of their trees after Christmas,” added Yvonne.

The offer is only available to those who purchase a tree from the nursery and customers are asked to take along their price tag to benefit from the free service.

The nursery is selling traditional Norway spruce up to 10ft tall, Nordmann firs from 5ft to 14ft and some pot grown trees.