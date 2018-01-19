Nowton Park welcomes O’Sullivan and ABBA

The two acts set for Nowton Park’s Day and Night Festival on Saturday, May 26 have been announced.

As part of the Bury St Edmunds Festival 2018, Gilbert O’Sullivan and Abba Mania will perform at the Bury St Edmunds park.

Abba Mania are the second act of the day at Nowton Park

The Bank Holiday Saturday Picnic Concert Matinee will see Gilbert O’Sullivan play all of his hits and tell all of his stories as only he can in his 50th Anniversary Tour Show.

The gates will open at 12.30pm with the show starting at 1.30pm.

Abba Mania are regarded as the world’s number one touring production of the Swedish pop group.

Hits including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Winner Takes It All and Knowing Me Knowing You will all be played during the evening show.

The gates open at 6pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.

For details and tickets for these shows call the box office on 01256 416384 or go to www.oeplive.com