Novelist inspires students at Thurston Community College

Award winning novelist Louis DeBernieres spent a day with students from years 10 to 13 at Thurston Community College giving them the opportunity to ask him questions about his career.

Sarah Webdale and Rebekah Milnthorpe, English teachers at thec ollege, said: “This has been such a fantastic day. Students will hopefully remember this for the rest of their lives and be inspired by Louis’ experiences and advice.”

Louis De Bernieres’ best known novel is Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, a wartime love story which was turned into a film starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz.