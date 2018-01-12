Northwold villagers celebrate traditional custom dating back hundreds of years

A traditional new year custom dating back hundreds of years has been celebrated in a West Norfolk village.

Plough Monday is a long-established custom celebrating agricultural workers returning to the fields following the festival season.

Plough Monday.Pictured at the church Characters Performing.

And residents of Northwold have now been commemorating the occasion for some 18 years by hosting a village wide celebration.

The evening started with a flaming torch procession and was followed by performances by Molly and Morris dancers and a Mummers play.

Vice chairperson of Northwold and Whittington Parish Council, Cliff Anderson, said: “It was an excellent evening. We had around 150 to 200 people turning out including musicians and dancers.

“I’d say it was one of our best attended events in a while. That’s what some others have been saying as well.

Plough Monday.Pictured at the church King's Lynn Morris Dancers performing.

“We went to St Andrew’s Church after starting out at the sports and social club. There were musicians and dancers performing throughout, it was wonderful.”

Members of Save The Crown Inn steering group were out campaigning and raising money to buy back and reopen the village’s last remaining pub.

The Crown Inn closed its doors in October before going up for sale and since then campaigners have been working to raise £300,000 to buy it back.

He added: “Members of the Save The Crown Inn steering group were out collecting money for the cause. We were hoping to hand out flyers, but unfortunately they were not ready in time.

Plough Monday.Pictured Marching through Northwold village to the church for the blessing of the plough.

“We are planning a number of events to take place over the year, which will hopefully drive up momentum and money for the pub.

“We are planning a pop-up pub in Northwold on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28. The location of the pub is still a secret at this time, but we should be announcing it soon.”

For more information about Save The Crown Inn or to keep up-to-date with their upcoming events, visit https://www.facebook.com/thecrowninnnorthwold/

