Non-shoppers’ views sought on Bury town centre

Those who visit Bury St Edmunds for reasons other than shopping are being encouraged to take part in an annual survey on what people want from the town centre.

The Our Bury St Edmunds survey is in its seventh year but the organisation says it finds the most elusive views are those of less frequent visitors and under 35s.

It still wants residents and regulars to do the online survey, but Chief Executive Mark Cordell said: “This year we really want to hear the views of people who may come into town to eat, see a film or a show, or just meet their friends at the pub to find out how we can make the town more attractive. Town centres these days are about so much more than shopping.”

The study is at www.ourburystedmunds.com it will be open until the end of May.