Nominate your West Suffolk Hospital heroes for top award

Patients who have received care at West Suffolk Hospital are being given the chance to nominate members of staff for an award.

The Bury Free Press is teaming up with the hospital to celebrate those unsung heroes who make a real difference to patients.

Shining Lights logo

The Bury Free Press Patient Choice Award is part of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s Shining Lights Awards, which are a celebration of excellence across the trust.

The Shining Lights Awards give staff at the trust the chance to nominate their colleagues in 14 categories.

But the Bury Free Press award gives a voice to patients to highlight who they think should be recognised.

The accolade was launched last year when it went to the hospital’s Ward F5 team, who were recognised for working ‘closely together under sometimes difficult conditions to provide high quality and considerate care to their patients’.

Runners-up were senior neurological physiotherapist Louise Boardman and inflammatory bowel disease nurse Tracey Bailey.

“It’s a real privilege to work on Shining Lights,” said Linda Buckland, who has coordinated the event for the last 14 years.

“Although we give recognition in different ways throughout the year, Shining Lights really showcases our wonderful staff and the outstanding care they give our patients.

“The wide range of award categories just shows how diverse our organisation is. We always receive hundreds of nominations – testament to how much our staff respect and support each other.

“We’re delighted to have the Bury Free Press on board for a second year – receiving praise from our patients means a great deal and cannot be overestimated.”

Barry Peters, Bury Free Press editor, said: “We’re delighted to once again join forces with West Suffolk Hospital for this award.

“This is your chance to highlight the commitment and dedication of a member of staff who has made or continues to make a real difference to your experience at the hospital.”

Shining Lights categories nominated by staff include volunteer of the year, community team of the year, rising star and employee of the year.

To nominate for the Bury Free Press award, email news@buryfreepress.co.uk with ‘Patient Choice Award’ as the subject and include your name, address, telephone number, the name of the person you are nominating, their hospital department and a brief description of why you are nominating this person.

The deadline for entries is March 30.

Nominations will be shortlisted and the winner announced at the Shining Lights Awards on May 17.