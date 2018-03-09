NHS trust scores high in latest staff survey

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has excelled in a national NHS staff survey, scoring above the national average in 26 of 32 key findings.

The annual survey was sent to 1,250 randomly-selected staff members at the Bury St Edmunds-based trust, which was rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission in January.

It received the highest rating for acute hospital trusts in terms of staff recommending it as a place to work or receive treatment, scoring 4.12 against the average of 3.75.

It also scored above the national averages for staff agreeing that their role made a difference to patients, with 93 per cent compared with 90, and staff feeling that they could contribute to improvements at work, with 71 per cent compared with 70.

Stephen Dunn, the trust’s chief executive, said: “The fact that we got the highest score in England for staff recommending us as a place to work or receive care is incredible and makes me genuinely proud.

“Our staff make a difference to people’s lives every day, so it’s important that we try and make a difference to theirs and provide the best possible workplace for them to deliver and support patient care, whatever their role. These survey results show that, for the most part, we are on the right lines.”

The survey also highlighted areas where the trust was advised to make improvements, including the percentage of staff reporting errors and experiencing physical violence, though these also remained very close to the national average.

But the percentage of staff appraised in the last 12 months was 11 per cent below the national average of 86.

Jan Bloomfield, director of workforce and communications, said: “To improve the appraisal process in our trust and ensure it is happening for all staff on a uniform, regular basis, we have recently redesigned our appraisal form to make it easier for our staff and managers to complete. We will continue to look at other ways of improving the appraisal process at our trust.”

n Nominations are open for the Bury Free Press Patient Choice Award for which patients can nominate members of staff who go the extra mile.

To nominate, email news@buryfreepress.co.uk with ‘Patient Choice Award’ as the subject and include your name, address, telephone number, the name of the person you’re nominating, their hospital department and a brief description of why you are nominating this person.

The deadline is March 30. The winner will be announced at the Shining Lights Awards on May 17.