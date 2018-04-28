Newly-appointed college principal explains his vision

The newly-appointed principal of Abbeygate Sixth Form has a history of success, leaving his present institution with 100 per cent A-level and BTEC pass rates.

David Gartland will step down as principal of Lowestoft Sixth Form College and take the lead role of Abbeygate this September, ahead of its opening in September 2019.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role of principal at Abbeygate. There is a real drive in the area for it to be a success,” he said.

“We are lucky that our young people live in a great part of the world, but the world is a big place and they should get out to explore it. Our job as educators is to help prepare them for it both academically as well as personally.

David, who is married and has two teenage children, will now be involved in all aspects of creating the new college, from the interior layout to finalising curriculum and recruiting staff.

The college will eventually offer more than 30 A-levels.

“I want parents and students to know that Abbeygate Sixth Form College will become part of this community,” he said. “But mostly I want parents and students to know we will offer high-quality teaching and support, so every young person who comes through our doors has the chance to do their best.”