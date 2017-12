A charity concert is being held on New Year’s Eve to raise money for the Bury St Edmunds women’s refuge.

The event is being held on Sunday, December 31 at the Hunter Club in the town from 8pm until late.

Poster for New Year's Eve charity concert in aid of the Bury St Edmunds women's refuge

The concert will feature bands Sun Scream, Thin Lizard and Kyanos, with DJ sets also being played throughout the night.

Advance tickets cost £10 and those bought on the door will be £12.

To book a ticket, email Louise Green on l.green125@btinternet.com.