New The Range store to open in Bury St Edmunds next month

A new home, leisure and gardens store will open in Bury St Edmunds next month.

The Range superstore, in Western Way, will open on March 23 at 9am, it was announced today.

The Bury branch will have furniture, arts and crafts, DIY and textiles departments across two floors, as well as an outdoor garden centre and family café.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, started out as a market stall trader before opening his first store in Plymouth in 1989.

He said: “This store has been on my radar for a long time, so we are delighted to finally be able to confirm the opening date. We look forward to welcoming our new customers to the opening.

“This store is a milestone for the company as it is our 150th opening. I’m delighted to be celebrating this achievement in Bury and look forward to sharing the excitement with the local community.”

The store will create more than 80 full and part-time jobs when it opens.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “There continues to be a strong and varied demand for business growth here in West Suffolk.

“Our role as a council is to open doors and help create those opportunities for new investment and, through it, new facilities, shops and employment for our residents. I am sure that The Range will provide a fantastic addition to the rest of the town’s retail offer.”