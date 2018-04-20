New role at trust to improve services for patients and carers

A new role has been created at a health trust to help drive service improvements for patients and carers.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) has appointed Denise Grimes as its Head of Quality Improvement.

Ms Grimes has worked for the trust since qualifying as a mental health nurse around 30 years ago. She started in her new role earlier this month and is responsible for quality improvement, mapping and sharing information on quality initiatives across the trust, including improving the way care plans are put together, reducing ligature risks and doing more to look after the physical health needs of service users.

Ms Grimes was previously Service Operations Manager with Norfolk Recovery Partnership.

“I am looking forward to my new role and the challenges it will bring,” said Ms Grimes.

“We all want the same thing – to provide the very best care for service users. Now we need a focused effort to make certain we have the systems, processes and structures in place to enable us to do that.

“I will be looking at the different ways in which we can embed quality improvement within our trust and ensuring that it is consistent across both counties.”