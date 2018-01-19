New #RAWSUFFOLK campaign launches today to encourage under-35s to visit the county

Tourism organisations and groups from throughout Suffolk have united as part of a campaign to encourage under 35s to visit the county.

The #RAWSUFFOLK campaign, which launched today, is being driven by a group of relatively new Destination Management Organisations (DMOs) and Tourist Actions Groups (TAGs) - All About Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds & Beyond, The Suffolk Coast and Heart of Suffolk under Babergh and Mid-Suffolk District Council, supported by Visit Suffolk.

Together, the groups’ main aim is to make Suffolk a must-visit location for the under-35s market and show them the unique qualities and beautiful scenes that the county has to offer.

There are four key themes to the campaign which the groups hope will help draw visitors in - adventure, food and drink, wellness and unexpected experiences - which focus on everything from coastlines, to the best pub lunches to learning ‘a Suffolk skill’.

Sue Warren, from Bury St Edmunds & Beyond, said: “Visitors do not consider geographic or political boundaries when they are searching for inspiration for their next trip so it is great that we are working with other destinations in Suffolk, collaborating and cross promoting our areas in this way.

“We have a great offer both individually and collectively which we hope will encourage more people to stay here in Suffolk for longer. In particular, here in Bury St Edmunds, we are known for our heritage attractions, but we also have a fantastic foodie and shopping offer along with some very unique experiences which we know will appeal to the under 35 audience.”

The campaign will be split into two phases, with phase one running from January until March, and phase two beginning again in September and running through to November.

Tracey Brinkley, from Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “BMSDC are really excited to be working with our partner DMOs and Visit Suffolk to get Suffolk opened up to this younger market. “Our Heart of Suffolk businesses have responded brilliantly with offers for this campaign, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with the group in the rest of the campaign and to evaluating the outcomes.”

Amanda Bond, from Visit Suffolk, said: “Raw Suffolk celebrates some of the key tourism hotspots and authentic experiences available in our wonderful county. For those looking for the simple things in life, it presents a smorgashbord of thrills, adventure and pure indulgence in one simple dose, giving visitors inspiration for their next UK mini-break.

“The campaign has been a collaborative effort between the destinations within Suffolk to raise their profile and work alongside the county brand.”