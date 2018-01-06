New MD at Stowmarket malt company

A new managing director has been appointed at the Stowmarket-based malt and malted ingredients manufacturing company, Muntons.

Mark Tyldesley joined the company eight months ago as deputy managing director and will move into his new role this month.

Mr Tyldesley has previously held senior positions with several major international companies.

“Muntons is a first-class organisation with a strong, successful heritage and a culture that has been established over its many decades,” said Mr Tyldesley.

“I am excited by the challenges that lie ahead as we build on the passion for our products, our customer service and our staff.”

Alan Ridealgh, Muntons’ managing director for the past 11 years will be stepping down to focus on a more ‘ambassadorial’ role for the company and returning on a part-time basis as vice president external affairs in July 2018.

“Mark has proven his capability during his time here and now is the right time for him to take the reins,” said Mr Ridealgh.

“This is the right move for Muntons. We have a robust and profitable business and this will ensure that we continue to grow and develop in a positive way.

“My new role will allow me to continue my work with local customers, businesses and in education areas.”