New manager for Fornham House

Stuart Coleman is the new manager of Healthcare Homes’ Fornham House residential care home in Fornham St Martin.

Stuart, pictured with deputy manger Clare Pethick, left, and head of care Samantha Turnbull, began his care career with Scope in 2000, supporting people living with learning disabilities. He became a senior carer and a team leader, before moving into managerial positions.

Prior to Fornham House, Stuart managed a specialist home in Feering, Essex, which included a transition to a new owner.

Speaking of his appointment, Stuart said: “Fornham House is in an amazing setting and really is a lovely home – a real Downton Abbey.

“There are a number of initiatives that I’m in the process of implementing, including a new community-focused programme to forge stronger ties with our neighbours and local organisations. We are also focusing on recruitment to bring more carers into our home.”