New immigration solicitor is appointed to Bury St Edmunds law firm

Gross & Co in Bury St Edmunds has appointed a new immigration solicitor to provide expert advice on UK immigration issues.

Meenal Goyal will be advising businesses seeking to employ key staff and providing advice on a wide range of employment and immigration matters including British citizenship and European applications for business visas.

She qualified as a solicitor nine years ago and has worked in the UK and India.

She said: “I am very excited to be part of the team at Gross & Co, a long standing law firm in Bury St Edmunds with an excellent global reputation in immigration matters.”