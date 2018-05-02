New headteacher appointed

A new permanent headteacher has been appointed at a Bury St Edmunds school.

Trenica King has taken the position at Sybil Andrews Academy, after initially being appointed in an interim capacity when predecessor Andy Prestoe stepped down earlier this year.

Miss King said: “I am thrilled to be appointed. I knew as soon as I started as interim headteacher that I wanted to stay here on a permanent basis.

“There is this lovely atmosphere from the first moment you walk into the building.

“I have been hugely impressed by the calibre of staff, there is a clear direction and passion among them and students are progressing very well.

“I am really excited and delighted that we can all start making an impact during the summer term before we take on an extra 200 students from September.”

Miss King, a previous winner of the national Teacher of the Year award, has 10 years of senior leadership experience in secondary schools.

She added: “I am really looking forward to meeting all the parents and other interested parties and we will be having some ‘meet the headteacher’ events in the near future.”

Paul Rayner, chairman of governors, said: “Trenica was the outstanding candidate among a strong calibre of short-listed applicants.

“We look forward to seeing the school continue to grow under her leadership.”