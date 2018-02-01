New group to make Bury New Year’s Eve ‘more like Europe’

A new working group in Bury St Edmunds will be set up to make plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the town.

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger proposed the idea at a meeting of Bury St Edmunds Town Council last Wednesday, after noting that the streets of Bury were empty before 8pm last year.

“Every New Year’s Eve we used to go somewhere in Europe and what was always noticable was that, on New Year’s Eve, every town was alive,” he said.

“It would be great if Bury could be like that. We would just need to have a band or some stalls just to have something going on in the town centre that people can enjoy.”

Cllr Hopfensperger also said that he had raised the issue on the We Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook page and had had a great response from residents.

He also received full support from his fellow councillors at the meeting.

Cllr Kevin Hind said: “I fully support this idea. Anything we can do for Bury St Edmunds to make it a bit more lively for families gets my support.”

Cllr Richard Rout said: “Other towns and cities have great New Year’s Eve events so why shouldn’t we have one here in Bury?”