New dining club showcases tastes of Suffolk and beyond

A new dining club is giving guests the chance to sample tastes from around the world - from the comfort of St John’s Street in Bury St Edmunds.

The Teal Dining Club has been set up by chef Daniel Riches, from Red Lodge, and will be held from 7pm at The Centre on the second and last Wednesdays of every month.

Daniel Riches has set up The Teal Dining Club in Bury St Edmunds

“I wanted to challenge myself and feed my interest in food and cooking,” said Daniel, 26, who trained at West Suffolk College.

He also plans to keep customers interested by holding one seasonal Suffolk session and one around the world session every month.

“I wanted to broaden my horizons and try new things. I like the idea of creating a new menu every time and changing things up. It’s been nice to learn all about the different produce on offer,” he said.

A successful first session was held last Wednesday and next week’s dinner, which is based on Spanish cuisine, is already fully booked.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the night and the food. All of them asked to come again so I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.

To secure a place at an upcoming session, visit www.thetealdiningclub.com and see next week’s Culture section for a full review.