New corporate partner aims to fund a day’s care at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

A recruitment firm has pledged its support to a children’s hospice in a three-year deal.

Cooper Lomaz Recruitment, which has an office in Bury St Edmunds, is East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices new corporate partner. It is aiming to raise £5,600 for the charity’s Each Day Counts initiative, to fund a day’s care.

The firm has already donated the proceeds from its awards dinner, an auction and a quiz.

Simon Brown, Cooper Lomaz managing director, said: “We’re delighted to support EACH for the next three years. We’re passionate about giving back to the local community and believe in supporting local charities.”

Victoria Matthews, EACH Suffolk Corporate Fundraiser, said: “We really value the support of businesses and by working with an organisation for this length of time we can build a great working relationship.”

To get involved with corporate fundraising in Suffolk call Victoria on 01473 917962.