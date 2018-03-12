New company aims to give customers the right car at the right price

A man with more than 20 years experience in the car sales world has set up his own business aiming to give his customers exactly what they want.

Bruce Whiting worked for Cecil and Larter for 20 years working his way up from parts assistant to trainee sales consultant and then moved into sales management and other senior roles over the past 10 years.

He also oversaw the company’s move from Horringer into Bury St Edmunds

Now Bruce is offering a personal service to customers whether they want outright purchase or lease hire on their new car.

He said: “Having begun working life where I would walk to work from my home in Horringer over the years I have built up many customers and contacts.

“I decided to branch out on my own in order to be able to sell or lease whatever car my customers require - any make or model.

“This way I’m not tied to a manufacturer and can offer customers exactly what they want.

“Over the years I have built up a vast array of peope I can go to to help my customer.”

Bruce says he is able to offer, competitive finance rates and maximum vehicle discounts and will provide personal and business contract hire as well as finding the right funding for each customer.

He is FCA accredited.

For more go to www.bwvehicleconsultants.co.uk