New community room at Lackford Church after fund-raising drive

A new community room has been unveiled at Lackford Church which will provide villagers a place to meet in the winter.

The tower of the 13th century church has been converted after funds for the £70,000 project were secured.

Social groups in the village previously had to take turns to meet around each others homes, while the monthly men’s group had to travel out of the village for their meetings.

Over the past four years Lackford villagers have been fund-raising towards the project to turn the church tower into a small meeting room, as well as providing new toilets and a kitchenette.

Having raised a large sum of the money themselves, the villagers then secured the rest of the funding from St Edmundsbury Borough Council and other partners.

The project was backed by £10,000 from the borough council’s Rural Initiatives Grant Scheme, £1,000 from the locality budget of St Edmundsbury Cllr Susan Glossop and £2,000 from the locality budget of Suffolk County Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger.

Other funders included the Big Lottery Fund Awards for All, the Ganzoni Trust, All Churches Trust, Suffolk Historic Churches Trist, Garfield Weston Foundation and The Foyle Foundation.

Cllr Glossop said: “Lackford may only be small with a little over 100 houses, but it has a great heart and a strong sense of community.

“Although it has had no natural place to meet all year around, the village is thriving — as well as the men’s group there is a group specifically for the older members of the community, study groups, coffee mornings.

“All these activities and more can only increase now that they have somewhere to meet.”