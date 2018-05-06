New bus service is ‘giving the people what they want’

A new Bury St Edmunds bus service is set to start on Tuesday to give residents easier access to the town centre.

Mulleys’ new M77/M88 service will serve the Westley, Janes and Priors estates after a similar bus route, run by Stephensons, was cancelled last January.

Cllr David Nettleton, who campaigned for the service, said: “The problem is that the residents in these areas are quite a way out of the town and it’s difficult for people to get in and out at certain times.

“This is giving the people what they want and will also be good for businesses in the town centre.”

The closure of the service last year resulted in more than 140 people attending a meeting, chaired by Jo Churchill MP, at Westley Middle School to dispute the decision. A petition campaigning for the service to be brought back also hit 500 signatures.

Jo Churchill MP said: “I am delighted to have supported this campaign to ensure the continuity of bus services on the Westley Estate, and to have facilitated a community meeting to help kick start the issue.

“I commend the hard work of Cllr David Nettleton and Phil Magill, Passenger Transport Operations Manager at Suffolk County Council and welcome the new M77 bus route to Bury.”

The M77/M88 buses will replace the temporary limited voluntary sector service which started in April 2017 .

They will run hourly from Monday to Saturday. Leaflets with the full timetable are currently being distributed or visit https://bustimes.org/operators/mulleys-motorways