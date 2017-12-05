New Bury St Edmunds homeless shelter requires staff

St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Havebury Housing Partnership are looking for staff to support a new winter night shelter project in Bury St Edmunds.

After trying options over the years and with the increasing number of homeless people, the council believes this is the next step to help.

A spokesman for the council said: “We are working with Havebury and are recruiting to set up a winter night shelter in Bury St Edmunds but this can’t open until we get the sufficient numbers of staff in place.”

The advert is looking for people who are passionate about homelessness with the skills to provide a warm, safe and welcoming environment.

The role will be based in Bury St Edmunds and up to 17 weeks – December to the end of March – with 12-hour shifts on a rolling four-on four-off shift pattern. Knowledge of the key issues involved in homelessness, as well as experience of supporting volunteers and an awareness of public and voluntary sector are requested.

To get more details or to apply, go to www.networxrecruitment.com/Jobs/Advert/1086986?From Search=False