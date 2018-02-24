New beginnings for Cycle King after fire ripped through store

A Bury St Edmunds bike shop, which was destroyed when a fire ripped through it in September, could rise from its ashes if new plans are given the go-ahead.

Proposals for a new Cycle King shop, which could also see four flats built on the Angel Hill site, have been submitted by Munday and Cramer Architectural Surveyors to St Edmundsbury Borough Council for consideration.

In a document submitted as part of the application, Munday and Cramer said the building would ‘mirror the detail and relationship’ of the adjoining Crescent House and other surrounding buildings.

It added that the new building, which would include three one-bedroom flats and one-two bedroom flat as well as a roof terrace looking out over the Abbey Gardens, would‘improve the street scene’.

In a comment to the council, Elizabeth Clement, a resident on Angel Hill, said she ‘welcomed’ a building which was in keeping with the style of the other buildings on the street.

“The resulting building should be very compatible with the conservation area in which it is positioned and with the Grade II-listed buildings surrounding it,” she said.

But the proposals have also been met with criticism by other residents who are concerned about parking on the street and the effect the build will have on the views and historic value of the Abbey Gardens.

Douglas and Angela Cooper, who live directly opposite the site, said: “We have fears of loss of view of important monuments due to the increase in elevation. We all know and love this beautiful conservation area and we request that great care is taken with this rebuild.”

Their concerns were echoed by Angela Lake-Carroll, another resident on the street, who said the new flats would add to the parking problems experienced by residents.

“There is already considerable pressure on residents’ parking in the Zone D (and I suspect the other town centre) parking zones. It is clear that there are more permits than there is available parking. With the addition of further properties into the area, this can only increase the pressure,” she said.

Bury Town Council also objected to the plans on the bases of privacy, health and safety and overdevelopment.

Darren Hunt, retail managing director of Cycle King, said that the shop’s priority was to get back into town as soon as possible.

“We hope to have the old store cleared by the end of next week and remove any health and safety or aesthetic impacts to the town whilst the planning application process is in progress,” he said.

“Our Chamberlayne road temporary store has been challenging as it is not as central to the town - we would like to thank the local community for its continued support. As you know we are a family business so the loyalty of customers makes a huge difference to us.”

Munday and Cramer were approached for comment.