New base for sterile services department at West Suffolk Hospital

A new purpose built premises for the cleaning and sterilising of medical equipment has officially opened at West Suffolk Hospital.

The sterile services department (SSD) moved from a site in Hospital Road, where it had been based since 1971, to the new premises at the hospital, in Hardwick Lane.

The facility has five washers compared to the previous four, a new trolley washer to replace a manual process and larger capacity sterilisers. Since the move, the SSD has processed about 13,222 trays and 10,188 items of equipment for the hospital and other services.

Angela Logan, SSD manager at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We started moving over in October, and although the first few weeks of getting used to our new surroundings came with some challenges, staff have coped really well and now feel much more connected to the hospital.”