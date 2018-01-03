New Anglia LEP seeks business views on economic strategy

A consultation event for businesses to help shape an economic strategy for Norfolk and Suffolk will be held at The Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds on January 30.

Led by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, the strategy, launched last autumn, brings together public and private sector to highlight priorities and places where investment and action is most likely to drive growth.

Lisa Roberts, New Anglia LEP’s head of strategy, said: “We’ve worked with public and private sector partners throughout the development of the strategy and we’ve now asked them to start feeding back on their current activities so we can pull together a comprehensive ‘map’ of what’s currently under way.

“Now we’re really keen to hear from businesses so that their activities and plans can form part of this work – after all, its local businesses which will create new jobs and growth.”

There are also events in King’s Lynn, Norwich, Eye and Great Yarmouth.

Book a place at www.newanglia.co.uk