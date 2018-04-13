Neighbours’ shock and horror as 56-home plans are submitted

Plans for a new housing development on agricultural land at the entrance to Stowmarket have been met with ‘shock and horror’ by nearby residents.

Land south of Finborough Road could see 56 homes built if outline planning permission is granted by Mid Suffolk District Council.

A group of residents living close to what is locally-known as Joey’s or Tinker’s Meadow are campaigning against the plans, which would see the land – home to caravans lived in by the Joey Barham and his family for decades until his death in 2014 – turned into a residential housing development.

Nearby resident Lily Craft, nine, is so upset she has designed a campaign poster.

Judith Thompson has lived alongside the site for 22 years. In recent months she had watched with growing concern as mature trees were felled and vegetation removed.

“On Easter Saturday we received a letter outlining these proposals. To our shock and horror it is a high-density housing development in a scenic gateway into Stowmarket. Quite simply, the glove doesn’t fit,” she said.

The land is in an area of archaeological interest, close to previous prehistoric, Roman and medieval finds. The county archaeological service said it would recommend an archaeological work programme if planning permission was granted. Stowmarket Town Council has already opposed the plans.

View the application (reference DC/18/0217) at www.midsuffolk.gov.uk/planning/development-management/ and email concerns to planning blue@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk by April 25.