Neglected buildings could make way for 16 flats – but no parking

A run-down commercial site in Bury St Edmunds could be developed into 16 flats if plans are approved.

But the proposal, for 46-47 St Andrew’s Street South, has come under fire for its lack of car parking, with no spaces for residents currently planned.

Neighbouring businesses and residents have criticised the plans for the site of the former Moza Indian takeaway – which has already moved to St Andrew’s Street North – and the vacant Suffolk County Council R-AGE youth centre.

The run-down commercial buildings would be demolished to make way for the new three-storey 16-flat building with basement.

Waitrose, whose car park backs on to the site, fears its car park could be used by residents, thus making it more difficult for customers to park.

Suffolk County Council, as highways authority, recommends refusal on the grounds of lack of car parking and secure and covered cycle stands.

“We consider that to offer no parking could encourage residential parking in public car parks, thus reducing the capacity for visitors to Bury, or inappropriate or obstructive parking and waiting on the highway which will impact on highway safety for all users,” said Suffolk County Council.

The site, which is owned by Denny Brothers, is on the boundary, but just outside of, the Town Centre Conservation Area.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s conservation officer has no objections to the scheme.

The borough council is due to make a decision by March 23.