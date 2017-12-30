Needham runners’ festive fancy dress run

More than 200 people donned fancy dress on Christmas Eve to take part in a festive run at Needham Lake.

The Great Run Local Needham Lake events have gained huge support over the last two years with around 200 people taking part each week.

Santa hats and Christmas jumpers were in abundance

It’s the third time a festive event has been held and was this year arranged by new Great Run Local Needham Lake organisers, Bob and Jane Reason, and their team of volunteers.

“It was bright, breezy and great running weather,” said Mr Reason,from Needham Market.

“People of all ages came along including one lady who carried a baby on her back the whole way, a group of elves and a fair few Santas.

“Most people came along in fancy dress and as a great, fun thing to do on Christmas Eve, everyone was most definitely wearing a smile on their face.”

Everyone wore a smile

The Needham Lake runs are the most well attended Great Run Local social running events in the country.

They were founded by Bridget and Baz Goldstone, who have since retired as organisers.

The group can be found by searching Great Run Local Needham Lake on Facebook or at www.greatrunlocal.org