Needham Market accountancy practice merges with regional firm

A Needham Market accountancy practice is to merge with one of the region’s leading firms.

Izod Bassett, headed by partners Adrian Izod and Chris Bassett, will transfer to Lovewell Blake’s Bury St Edmunds office at the Hillside Business Park.

Mr Izod and Mr Bassett will join Lovewell Blake as consultants, while the firm’s members of staff will join the Bury team.

Colin Fish, managing partner at Lovewell Blake, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adrian and Chris, along with their team, into Lovewell Blake. Izod Bassett is a well known firm in Suffolk and this merger shows our commitment to building our business in the county, as well as more widely in the region.”

Mr Bassett said: “We’re delighted to become part of Lovewell Blake, which is a firm with a very good reputation, and a commitment to delivering excellent customer service to businesses and organisations throughout Suffolk and across the region.

“The firm is a great ‘fit’ with our own ethos and way of doing things, and has a good track record in the charity and not-for-profit sector in particular, which has been one of our strengths at Izod Bassett.”

Mr Izod added: “With the move of the team to Bury St Edmunds, clients will see continuity in the service they receive, which will now be backed by access to a wider range of services and expertise which Lovewell Blake can offer.”

Lovewell Blake has Suffolk offices in Bury, Halesworth and Lowestoft.