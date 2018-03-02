My WiSH charity celebrates another year of ‘incredible’ fund-raising at thank you event

West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH charity held a special event on Monday night to say thank you to everyone who has supported and raised money over the past year.

Around 90 people attended the event, where they were treated to canapes, buck’s fizz and speeches by the charity’s patrons and staff.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager, said: “It was an amazing night. Our community is just incredible and they never fail to amaze me. It brings me to tears. This is just a way of trying to give a little something back and to say thank you for all that they do.”

The charity’s financial year officially ends in April but Sue guesses that between £750,000 and £1 million will have been raised in total.

The money has gone towards a myriad of different equipment and services, including a cerebral functioning machine which can detect seizures in newborn babies which can’t be seen by people and an £8,000 reminiscence therapy machine to help dementia patients. It has also helped the charity to arrange swimming lessons for cancer patients and books for children affected by cancer to help them understand the disease.

“We listen to our patients and deliver what they want to see. We’ve been able to do so many things with the money raised,” said Sue.