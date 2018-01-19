Musicians set to compete in first heat of BurySOUND

Talented musicians are set to battle it out next week in the first heat of the BurySOUND competition.

The contest is celebrating its 20th anniversary and kicks off at The Hunter Club, in Bury St Edmunds, on Friday, January 26

The first heat will see Ben Wheatley, Deep City, Enterlude, Noah Evans and Organ of Corti compete for a place in the final.

Each of the five heats, which run until February 23, will feature a guest headliner - with Bessie Turner taking to the stage on Friday.

Organisers have joined forces with community radio station RWSfm, which is broadcasting a series of two hour programmes covering each heat.

Starting this Sunday (January 21) from 8pm, the programme covers the acts due to appear in the following Friday’s heat.

The station has been welcoming many of the competing acts into its studios over the past month for interviews and recording sessions to feature in the programming.

Ian Bonham, RWSfm producer of the series, said: “It has been a pleasure to meet so many of the talented artists performing in this year’s competition.

“The range of music genres represented in BurySOUND 2018 is very exciting, and the whole team have been having a blast getting to know them all.

“We hope the listeners will enjoy this as much as the artists and we have.”

The station is available on 103.3fm or at www.rwsfm.co.uk.

All but one of the heats will be held at The Hunter Club. The February 9 heat is at Haverhill Arts Centre.

The final is on Friday, March 9 at The Apex and features last year’s winners Tundra as the headliners.

Tickets for each event, which start at 6pm, are £5 and can be purchased from The Apex and Haverhill Arts Centre or via www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk