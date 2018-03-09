Musical is college’s most successful production ever

Audiences were left wanting more as Thurston Community College’s production of Oliver! proved to be its most successful show ever.

For the first time in the college’s history, performances of its annual production were completely sold out, with more than 1,700 tickets snapped up.

Students performed six shows, including a primary schools’ matinée, to wide acclaim from thrilled audiences.

Natasha Tanswell, head of performing arts, said: “The students didn’t cease to amaze us.

“Their commitment, dedication and sheer hard work allowed for each and every one of our 140-strong cast to shine – as well as our incredible student-based tech crew behind the scenes.”