Music publisher announces sale

Music Sales, in Dettingen Way, Bury St Edmunds

Music Sales Group, which has offices and a distribution centre in Dettingen Way, has announced the sale of its physical and online printed music and retail business, called Musicroom, to Milwaukee-based music print publisher Hal Leonard LLC.

Music Sales and Hal Leonard have also entered into a global licensing agreement to represent and exploit Music Sales’ copyrights in print.

The sale means the Bury distribution centre building will continue to be owned by Music Sales and leased to the new owners. A spokesman added that there had been no change in employment figures at the Bury offices.

Music Sales Group also has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Berlin Tokyo and Sydney.

Robert Wise, chairman and owner of Music Sales, said: “Printed music has played a special role in the long history of Music Sales, but our direction of travel has been very clear in recent years as we continue the expansion of our portfolio of copyrights in all styles and genres across the world.

“In making this deal it was important for us to find the right buyer for our printed music business and we are confident Keith Mardak and his team at Hal Leonard will do a great job with this business in the future.”

Keith Mardak, Hal Leonard chairman, said: “We’ve had a long and rewarding relationship with Music Sales over the years and we look forward to that continuing into the future.”