Music mentors to receive grant

A Bury St Edmunds based organisation which provides a music mentoring programme has been awarded a grant for its services to young people.

Noise Solution Ltd, based in the Hunter Club in Bury, is one of five projects in the voluntary sector chosen to receive a cut of the £100,000 which has been granted by the Ipswich & East Suffolk and West Suffolk clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

Simon Glenister, director of Noise Solution, said: “The funding we have received from the CCGs is a huge validation for the work we do with young people in very challenging circumstances.

“We pair musicians with young people to involve them in making any form of music they desire.

“This money enables us to continue to demonstrate that a different approach can be extremely effective where others have struggled.”

The projects were chosen by Suffolk Community Foundation (SCF) in partnership with the CCGs, Suffolk County Council, Suffolk Parent Carer Network and the Young Persons Health Ambassador.

The funding has been awarded to support the Suffolk children and young people’s Emotional Wellbeing Transformation Plan, which includes the development of a crisis service for young people and an Emotional Wellbeing Hub in spring 2018.

Wendy Herber, Head of Partnerships at SCF, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the CCGs to deliver this programme.

“The partnership of the public sector, the community foundation and our local charities shows what we can achieve when we work together.”

The five projects were chosen from a group of 22 which received £278,000 in grants last May.

The other organisations who have been awarded further funding are Anglia Care Trust, which supports young people suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues and their families, Fresh Start New Beginnings, which provides therapy for children and young people who have been the victims of sexual abuse, Homestart (east), and Homestart (west), both of which recruit volunteers to support new or expectant mothers suffering from mental health issues, post-natal or neo-natal depression, broken relationships or domestic abuse.