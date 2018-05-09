Museum seeks more market day memories

A pop up museum is looking for more exhibits to bring to life people’s memories of Bury St Edmunds Market.

It is part of the Market Matters Project, which involves nine schools, Gatehouse Dememntia Hub, a care home and two sheltered housing schemes.

An appeal was made for market memorabilia for the museum which will be in the market and at Moyse’s Hall Museum next Wednesday.

Potential exhibits range from letters to a bench from outside Eileen Pettit’s cattle market tearoom.

But Moyse’s Hall heritage assistant Gill Rogers said they had not had the flood of pictures she expected.

She was particularly surprised there were not more pictures like her own one, taken in the 1960s, showing her holding a monkey while her sister Julia holds a macaw.

“These people used to go round the markets with a dressed up monkey and a parrot, give them to the children to hold and take their pictures,” she explained,

“In the background of mine there’s another man with a monkey, so there must have been a lot of these pictures.”

Exhibits also include a collection of pictures of a family running market stalls across the years, plus their engraved glass stall sign.

If you have any memorabilia or photographs, take them to Moyse’s Hall museum.

Students at Barrow Primary, Guildhall Feoffment, Bottesdale Primary, Priory Special School, County Upper, Stanton Primary, St Edmunds Catholic Primary and Abbots Green Primary schools have had hat-making workshops, along with Gatehouse Dementia Hub, Cornwallis Court Care Home and Stradbrooke Court and Cross Penny Court Sheltered Housing schemes.

Those will be worn at a Mad Hatter’s tea party in the market on May 16 from noon to 1.30pm. Then on May 26 there is a free hat making workshop on the market from 10am to 1.30pm, followed by a parade to the Abbey Gardens where they will be a community picnic and free entertainment.