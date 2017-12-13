Museum marks day the Americans went home

Rougham Control Tower Museum’s final event of its 25th anniversary year was a service to mark the departure of US airmen from the bomber base.

The December Departures Memorial Service on Sunday marked the departure on December 14, 1945 of the last of the United States Army Airforce personnel , who moved in 1942.

St Edmundsbury mayor Terry Clements, museum members and guests, who included students, staff and parents from the nearby Sybil Andrews Academy, held a minute silence, followed by the Last Post. Cadets of 301 Sq Air Cadets not only attended the service, but cleared paths of snow before guests arrived.

Wreaths were laid by Graham Sage, on behalf of the museum, and Hannah Walker, from the academy.

The service was led by Andrew Caldecott of the Christian Vision for Men.

After the service a presentation by museum historian Cliff Hall highlighted USAAF activities on the airfield,

A second presentation from Linda Scoles was on ‘The Yanks are Coming’ – she will return next year for public events.

The museum’s Andrew Caldecott said: “We continue with the upkeep and maintenance of the museum during the winter months and look forward to another active year in 2018.

“The museum has many areas that constantly need maintenance, staffing and up-keep.”

If you want to help contact them on info@rctam94th.co.uk or 07931 971771. The museum reopens on April 1. Visit www.rctam94th.co.uk