Mural to mark Arts Society golden jubilee

A mural has been unveiled at a Bury St Edmunds school to mark the golden jubilee of The Arts Society in the town.

Society members organised for artist Alfie Carpenter to come into Sybil Andrews Academy and work closely with students over a two-week period.

Hannah Nield, head of art at the school, said: “This was an amazing opportunity for our young students to work closelywith, and learn from, a respected and hugely talented artist.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported the artist in residence and especially The Arts Society Bury St Edmunds for allowing us to play a part in their milestone anniversary.”

The project, which was supported by Denny Bros and Jewson, culminated in the creation of an eye-catching mural which centred around the theme of Our View which was unveiled at a special ceremony in the school’s main hall on Friday, March 23.

Mr Carpenter, a mixed media landscape artist, also designed another mural which was put on display in the school.

Mary Payne, who is responsible for Young Arts co-ordination within The Arts Society Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are all thrilled at the success of this collaboration and the final pieces of work are simply stunning.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate our 50th anniversary and we wanted to do something to encourage an interest in arts among young people, as this is one of our primary objectives.

“We were delighted to work with the school – which was an outstanding choice given the international fame of the artist Sybil Andrews.”