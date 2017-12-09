Mums can take time out

A new group focusing on mums is being launched in the new year.

Melanie Duffield, mother of two, felt there was a gap in the pre school market for mums with young childrern where the emphasis would be on mums rather than the children.

Mums Like Me launches on Monday January 22 at The Ickworth Hotel with guest speaker Katie Lawson, co founder of Huddl - the support group for parents helping them deal with the modern day pressures facing their childre.

Mums Like Me‘s launch breakfast will offer a cocktail, brunch, tea and coffeee and mini Elemis Spa treatments.

Children will be cared for by West Suffolk students coming to the end of their course in Children’s Care, Learning and Development.

Melanie from Red Lodge said: “The idea is that this is not like a playgroup or mother and toddler group where mums are the add on. In this case it will be for mums where the children are the add on.

“I wanted to meet other mums like me after I had my second daughter, and decided to set up something that could offer ‘me’ time to mums.It will be a chance for mums to feel pampered and make friends with a good support network.”

Tickets for the launch are £30 and available on Mums Like Me tickets

There is also a Facebook page see https://www.facebook.com/mumslikemeevents/