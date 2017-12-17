Mum’s charity flower raises £500

A man from Earl Stonham has raised £500 for Cancer Research by selling flowers in memory of his mum.

Darren Rice wanted to pay tribute to his mother Carol, who died aged 65 in April last year, after the breast cancer which she had been diagnosed with in 2005, and was cleared of, came back in her liver.

“After the initial shock I wondered if I could find a plant with her name to put in my garden,” said Darren, 44.

“Searching one of my suppliers’ availability lists I found the perfect plant. Geranium ‘Carol’ shared her name and has flowers of her favourite colour, a beautiful magenta pink.”

Darren then came up with the idea to sell the plants to raise money for the charity in his mother’s name.

He ordered 100 of the plants, which sold out in a few months and raised a total of £500. He has now ordered another 100 and hopes to raise the same amount of money next year.

“Many of her friends bought one for their garden. It’s a nice thought for the family to know that there is a Carol in most gardens in the village,” said Darren.

Carol was an active member of the Earl Stonham community, having lived there for most of her life.

She was a founding member of the village’s toddlers group and a long-standing member of the Women’s Institute.

Darren also remembers her as someone who, if food was needed for a village event, would always be in the kitchen baking, and who loved to dance the can-can with her friends.

“I’m sure there are loads more things she did,” said Darren.

“She would do things and not even mention it, but I can’t exactly ask her any more.

“It’s great to be able to do something, both for mum and for the charity, and hopefully we can raise even more.”