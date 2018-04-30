MP hosts meeting on broadband solutions for Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill is hosting a meeting tomorrow calling for ‘Suffolk solutions’ to the county’s poor broadband connectivity.

The meeting at Westminster will bring together Openreach, BT, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, council representatives, farmers and the church together with the Secretary of State for Digital Culture Media and Sport, West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

Mrs Churchill says the meeting’s aim is to consider how the Bury, flanked by technology hubs such as Cambridge and Martelsham, can utilise this unique position to deliver a bespoke broadband strategy and inform other rural areas.

She has been told by Ofcom that average broadband speeds in Bury are 39 per cent below the national average. Mrs Churchill’s own survey concluded residents were ,deeply dissatisfied’ with their current broadband service, with some receiving none at all.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mrs Churchill said: “Progress to 100 per cent country-wide coverage is too slow for residents and businesses to wait.

“I want to be trialling new plans to connect our county, starting with my Bury St Edmunds constituency which amongst the worst affected areas.

“There is a collective will to make this happen. This meeting will be the first to ask ‘how’ and ‘what’ can we make of it.”