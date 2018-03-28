Motorcyclist from Beck Row in critical condition after three vehicle crash at Tuddenham

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a three vehicle crash in Tuddenham on Tuesday.

The man, in his thirties, from Beck Row, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after sustaining a serious head injury in the crash, which occurred at the junction of Higham Road and High Street.

He had been travelling into the village on a Honda motorbike when he collided with a black Vauxhall Zafira car which was going in the opposite direction.

A Mazda CX5 was also damaged as a result of the crash but no one else was injured.

Emergency services were in attendance.

Witnesses or anybody who may have dash-cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 279 of 27 March.